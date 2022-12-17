Nick Saban Reacts To Bryce Young, Will Anderson Bowl Decisions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It was announced on Friday that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl later this month.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed the news after practice, telling reporters, "I can't tell you how much I respect them as competitors."

Saban added that he doesn't expect to have any opt-outs for the Sugar Bowl. That's something he's very proud of.

"I'm extremely proud of these guys," Saban said. "We're gonna support them in every way that we can. As an institution, we've minimized the risk of them playing in the game by insuring them the best that we possibly can so that they're not taking a big risk by playing."

Anderson and Young are both expected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The fact that they're playing in the Sugar Bowl shows how much appreciation they have for their university.

Of course, the Crimson Tide's chances of winning are much better with Anderson and Young on the field. They're the type of players you can't replace.

Alabama and Kansas State will square off on Dec. 31 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.