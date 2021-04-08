Nick Saban Reacts To Death Of Alabama Crimson Tide Superfan

Over the weekend, the Alabama community was stunned by the loss of one of the university’s most ardent supporters.

Alabama superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff passed away after complications from COVID-19, according to a report from Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine. He was just 23 years old.

Ratliff’s father confirmed that the 23-year-old died following complications from the virus. He had just attended an NCAA Tournament game between Alabama and UCLA in the Sweet 16.

On Wednesday night, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban offered condolences to Ratliff’s family.

“Luke Ratliff was a great fan here. He loved the University of Alabama,” Saban told reporters, via Zoom. “I just want his family to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. Certainly a difficult circumstance for all of us, and he’s certainly going to be missed. God bless you all.”

Nick Saban sends condolences to the family of Alabama senior Luke Ratliff after he passed away fighting COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/AK8sSeiRJe — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) April 8, 2021

Following his passing, an investigation was launched considering he died due to COVID-19. According to a report from the Indianapolis Star, the Marion County health department is investigating whether anyone in Indianapolis was exposed to the virus.

Last week, Ratliff tweeted that he finished his college career having attended 44 of the Crimson Tide’s last 45 conference and postseason games, including 42 in a row.

Affectionately known to other Alabama fans as “Fluffopotomas,” Ratliff will live on in the hearts of Crimson Tide faithful.

Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.