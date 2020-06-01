Nick Saban Reacts To Death Of Auburn Legend Pat Dye

Alabama’s Nick Saban has weighed in with his thoughts on the passing of legendary former Auburn head coach Pat Dye earlier today.

Dye led the Tigers to four SEC titles in the 1980s, compiling an overall record of 99-39-4 from 1981-92. He helped bring Auburn out of the malaise it entered in the late 1970s and laid the foundation for the last two-plus decades of success.

Although Saban never had the opportunity to coach against Dye, he was quite familiar with his accomplishments and got to know him well over the years. Below is the full statement from Saban on Dye’s death at the age of 80.

“I’ve known and respected Pat Dye for many years, and he always represented college football with tremendous class and integrity,” Saban said. “He was an outstanding teacher and coach who affected our game in many significant ways. We are saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, co-workers and all of the players he had such a positive impact on throughout his distinguished career.”

Classy move. Alabama-Auburn rivalry gets put to the side in moments like this.

Dye was not only a legend at AU, but a legend throughout the entire Southeastern Conference. He will be sorely missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former players and the entire Auburn community.