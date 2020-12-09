Nick Saban Reacts To Death Of Former Alabama Football Coach

On Wednesday, the Alabama community learned that former head coach Ray Perkins passed away at the age of 79. Before he became the head coach of the Crimson Tide, he was once a player for the program under Paul “Bear” Bryant.

In his final season at Alabama as a student-athlete, Perkins was an All-American and caught 33 passes for 490 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent several seasons with the Baltimore Colts before becoming a head coach for the New York Giants.

Despite having some success in his brief time in New York, Perkins couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be Bryant’s successor at Alabama.

The news of Perkins’ death upset many people in the football world this afternoon, including current Alabama coach Nick Saban.

During his SEC teleconference, Saban said “The first thing I’d like to do is pass along, from the Alabama nation – all the folks, our family – our condolences to Ray Perkins’ family and friends.”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also released a statement on the passing of Perkins, saying “Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed.”

The Crimson Tide will be playing with heavy hearts this weekend against the Razorbacks, that’s for sure.

Our thoughts are with the Perkins family during this time.