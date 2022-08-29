Nick Saban Reacts To Former Alabama Player Shooting Tragedy

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the press conference after his teams 44-16 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Alabama standout Brian Robinson is in stable condition as he recovers from being shot in a reported carjacking in Washington (D.C.) this weekend.

Robinson, a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, thankfully escaped serious injury. On Monday, his college head coach Nick Saban discussed the situation during media availability.

Saban told reporters he had reached out to Robinson to offer his "thoughts and prayers" and support.

"I think he's doing well relative to the information that we have, even to the point that they think he might be able to come back and play this season," Saban said.

Robinson, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2017-21, remained hospitalized Monday but reportedly could be discharged at some point.

"The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said about the 2022 third-round pick. "He's very fortunate. He's doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive.

"It's just about the healing process, and once he's well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we'll go from there. Everything is positive so far."