Nick Saban Reacts To How Steve Sarkisian Is Handling Preparation

With Alabama in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff national championship, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian shocked the world by accepting the head coaching job at Texas.

There’s no question that the 46-year-old offensive mastermind is fit for the job. Sarkisian previously served as the head coach at both Washington and USC with a mixed bag of results, but clearly revitalized his career with an impressive 2020 at Alabama.

But the timing of his announcement remained confusing. Many wondered how difficult it would be to prepare for a title game, while trying to assemble his own staff at Texas.

Nick Saban put those concerns to bed early on Sunday morning, just under 48 hours ahead of the national championship. The Alabama head coach lauded his staff’s commitment to preparing for the game, specifically naming Sarkisian as he did.

“I think our coaching staff has done a really good job working with our players,” Saban said per 247Sports’ reporter Charlie Potter. Sark is the one guy that has shown great maturity, I think, in how he handled his situation. … I have no complaints at all with the way our coaches have handled the situation.”

Anything different from Saban would’ve been concerning, but Alabama fans can rest easier with confirmation from the head coach. The Crimson Tide will need Sarkisian to be sharp in an expected shootout on Monday.

Alabama might just play their toughest game of the 2020 campaign against Ohio State. Under Sarkisian’s tutelage, the Crimson Tide offense looks to be historically great, but will face a hungry Buckeyes’ pass rush. Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith will need to have big games to outscore a talented Ohio State offense.

Of course, Saban’s defense of Sarkisian’s focus will also be put to the test in just over 24 hours.

Alabama will take on Ohio State in the CFP national championship at 8 p.m. ET on Monday evening. The game will air on ESPN.