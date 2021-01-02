Nick Saban Reacts To Najee Harris’ Insane Hurdle

There were plenty of highlights in Alabama’s win over Notre Dame this Friday, but none better than Najee Harris’ hurdle over Nick McCloud.

Harris has basically been unstoppable this season. Coming into the Rose Bowl, the star tailback had 1,262 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and 27 total touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s defensive line thought it had Harris bottled up on the play, yet he managed to find a hole and get to the outside. McCloud thought he had a golden opportunity to bring Harris down, but the Alabama superstar clearly had other ideas.

During his postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Harris’ hurdle. His response was as good as it gets.

“I actually try to teach him not to do it and it didn’t work,” Saban told reporters.

Coaches usually want their players to avoid hurdling tacklers because it could lead to injuries or nasty collisions. Saban might have to make an exception here considering it was a picture-perfect hurdle from Harris.

Harris finished the Rose Bowl with 15 carries for 125 rushing yards. He also had four receptions for 30 yards.

The national championship game is expected to be the final game of Harris’ collegiate career. Maybe he has one more hurdle left in him, albeit Saban probably wants him to keep his feet on the ground.