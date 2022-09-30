Nick Saban Reacts To Proposed Idea For College Football Playoff Expansion

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that he's for expanding the College Football Playoff.

"Bowl games are not something players want to play in," he said during an interview with Back on the Record with Bob Costas. "Now players opt out of that if it's not part of the playoff. Therefore, I'm for expanding the playoffs."

Fast forward to this week, and Saban shared additional thoughts on the CFP.

Saban made an interesting comment about the idea of teams playing on the road in December or January. Depending on the opponent, the weather could be a legit factor.

"You could be a southern team in our conference, including us, having to go to Wisconsin to play in December or January, which would be totally different," Saban said. "But that's how they do it in the NFL."

The good news for Saban is that it's highly unlikely Alabama would be one of the lower seeds in this 12-team format.

While Saban is right about this new format being "totally different" from the current playoff system, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

In fact, it would be pretty cool to see certain schools have home-field advantage in a playoff game.