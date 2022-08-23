Nick Saban Reacts To Signing Lucrative Contract Extension

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the All-State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban's new contract extension not only locks him in through the 2030 season, it also makes him the highest-paid head coach in college football.

Saban briefly ceded that designation to former assistant Kirby Smart. The seven-time national champion will now make $10.7 million in total this season and over $12.7 million in 2030.

“Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Saban said in a statement. “Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama."

Saban will be 79 by the end of his contract. As ageless as he seems, it would be tough to envision him coaching beyond that.

However, this deal ensures he has at least nine seasons left in Tuscaloosa, unless he chooses to retire before that.

Considering the amount of success he has had recently and the amount of compensation he has coming to him in the future, we doubt any retirement is imminent.