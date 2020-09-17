Nick Saban Reacts To The Big Ten Playing Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban couldn’t be happier for the Big Ten and the conference’s players following the decision to play a fall football season later this year.

The Big Ten shocked the college football world on Wednesday with its massive decision to reverse course and play football this fall. The decision came just a month after the conference decided to delay the season until early 2021.

The Big Ten now has the opportunity to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A team like Ohio State now enters the picture among the national championship contenders.

Saban couldn’t be happier for the players within the Big Ten conference. The Alabama head coach reacted to the Big Ten’s decision on Wednesday.

“From a player’s perspective, players want to play,” Saban said Wednesday, via 247Sports. “I think most of their players probably want to have the opportunity to play. I think if they don’t feel safe playing, they have the option to opt out. So I think it’s good for the players who want to play. I’m sort of happy for the players. I was disappointed for any player who didn’t get the opportunity to play this year who wanted to play, wanted to compete, wanted to create value for themselves. At least they’re going to have some opportunity to do that.”

Saban had previously admitted he was disappointed by the Big Ten’s decision.

But now with the conference back in the national picture, Alabama may have another national title contender to worry about in the postseason.

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their season on Sept. 26 against the Missouri Tigers.