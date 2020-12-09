Nick Saban Reacts To The Eagles Starting Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start this Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints. It was a bold decision by Doug Pederson, but it’s one that Nick Saban approves of.

Saban knows Hurts extremely well due to their time together at Alabama. After all, the two shared some great moments before Hurts took his talents to Oklahoma.

Although the main focus for Saban this weekend is Alabama’s showdown with Arkansas, he took time out of his press conference this Wednesday to extend his well wishes to his former quarterback.

“I’m excited for him, happy for him – him and his family both,” Saban said. “I know this is something he worked hard for, and now he’s got an opportunity. We just hope and wish him very well that he can take advantage of that.”

Hurts showed some serious potential in limited action last weekend, completing 5-0f-12 passes for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Eagles have been anemic on offense with Carson Wentz under center, so it was time for the coaching staff to make a change. Now it’s on Hurts to validate the front office’s decision to select him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia didn’t do Hurts any favors by making his first start come against New Orleans, the top seed in the NFC at the moment.