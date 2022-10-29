Nick Saban Reacts To The Passing Of Coaching Legend Vince Dooley

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It was announced on Friday that longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley passed away. He was 90 years old.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10. He won six SEC titles and appeared in 20 bowl games over the course of his career.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on Dooley's death. Unsurprisingly, he had a lot of admiration for the Hall of Famer.

“Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family,” Saban said. “Vince represented the University of Georgia and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director. No place was that more evident than his impact on the young men he led over a lifetime as a coach. Terry and I are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Barbara and their entire family. He will be missed by many.”

Saban is one of three SEC coaches who actually own more wins than Dooley.

Dooley is survived by his wife and four children.

Our thoughts are with Dooley's family and friends at this time.