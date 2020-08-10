Nick Saban Reacts To Today’s College Football Rumors

The rumors indicating college football’s 2020 season will be canceled just keep coming on Monday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has responded to Monday’s dire news.

Early Monday, a report surfaced indicating the Big Ten had cancelled the 2020 season for all the conference’s programs. That report has since been denied. As of Monday afternoon, the Big Ten is still planning on playing in the fall, for now.

There are still plenty of rumors suggesting college football won’t be played this season. But those rumors have been met by strong opposition from players and coaches – Saban’s the latest to oppose shutting down the season.

The Alabama head coach made it clear in a message on Monday the student-athletes in his program will be much safer staying in Tuscaloosa than returning home. The athletes won’t experience the same protocol and frequent COVID-19 testing at home compared to what they’re currently receiving with the Tide.

Nick Saban says Alabama's players "are a lot safer with us."https://t.co/DBx9UGoHPD pic.twitter.com/UlSNinpy2D — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 10, 2020

Nick Saban shares the same sentiment many other notable college football icons have. Playing football could be the safest option for many of the student-athletes.

“I want to play, but I want to play for the players’ sake, the value they can create for themselves,” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low, via 247Sports. “I know I’ll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don’t care about player safety. Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a two percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It’s a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can’t get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they’re in a bar or just hanging out.”

Saban has a large influence in college football.

Perhaps his latest message will turn some heads within conference leadership meetings.