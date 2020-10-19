Nick Saban Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Debut

Yesterday marked an important milestone for Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as the former Alabama star made his NFL debut.

It was a long road back for Tua, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Eleven months ago, he suffered a season-ending (and career-threatening) hip injury while playing for the Crimson Tide.

For Alabama head coach Nick Saban, seeing Tua return to the field and fulfill his NFL dreams was extra satisfying considering the route he took to get there.

“We’re always excited and happy for all of our players. They all have dreams of playing in the NFL someday,” Saban said during his Monday media session. “You’re really always happy and proud to see that dream come to fruition for them. Most guys don’t have to go through what Tua went through in terms of the adversity he had to overcome from an injury standpoint with the hip injury, but he worked hard, and he’s back to 100 percent.”

Nick Saban talks Tua Tagovailoa getting onto the field for the Miami Dolphins Full Video https://t.co/onQ2ehVx3E pic.twitter.com/WjJYXEUN5W — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) October 19, 2020

Taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick on the final drive of a 24-0 win over the Jets, Tua completed a pair of passes for nine yards as the Dolphins bled out the clock.

A good start for the rookie signal caller, who Saban praised for the way he has represented his program and the University of Alabama.

“We haven’t had anybody in this program since I’ve been here that’s been a better ambassador for the university, a better ambassador for the program, than Tua has been,” Saban said. “Our thoughts and prayers are always with him and we hope that he does extremely well and it won’t surprise me if that’s the case.”

[ SDS ]