Nick Saban’s Latest Recruit Is Making Everyone Feel Old

Nick Saban has been running the show at Alabama for so long, he’s starting to recruit the sons of players who starred for him in Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, Saban hosted Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on an unofficial visit. Dre is a defensive back and class of 2024 recruit out of Gadsden City High School in Alabama.

He’s also the son of former Crimson Tide star Dre Kirkpatrick, who was a five-star recruit out of Gadsden City in 2009 and helped Alabama win a pair of national championships in his three seasons with the program. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, Kirkpatrick spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals and is currently a free agent.

He accompanied his son on the visit this weekend, which should make any Alabama fan–or college football fan in general–feel pretty old.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is just getting started with his recruitment, though it’s not surprising that he already seems to feel at home at Alabama.

“I had a good time,” Kirkpatrick, Jr. told Tide 100.9. “Coach Saban is cool.”

Perhaps the younger Kirkpatrick will ultimately follow in his dad’s footsteps and suit up for Saban in three years.