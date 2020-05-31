Nick Saban Releases Statement Following George Floyd’s Death

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has joined the many voices responding to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the protests that have followed.

In an official statement, Saban described himself as “shocked and angered” by Floyd’s death, and the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. He called on everyone to think of Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and work to end injustice wherever it is.

“I am shocked and angered by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,” Saban said. “We’re at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and importantly, it’s time to leave each other. Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us.

“I’ve always been inspired and encouraged by examples set by those who came before us like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and so many others who devoted their lives to finding peaceful ways to rid our society of social inequities. As Dr. King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’

“We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”

The protests have seen thousands of people across the United States make their voices heard.

Some of the protests have turned violent though, with nightly clashes between protestors and police.

With everything that’s going on in the country – especially during the pandemic – we need all of the leadership and strong voices we can get.