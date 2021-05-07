Nick Saban Responds To Jimbo Fisher’s Bold Promise

Jimbo Fisher thinks Texas A&M has what it takes to take down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide this upcoming season. Saban isn’t buying it.

Fisher went on record during his appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club earlier this week that the Aggies will beat Alabama in 2021. He said it proudly and with confidence, too.

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said.

On Thursday night, Saban got the opportunity to respond during his appearance at a fundraiser in Mobile, Ala. Let’s just say he doesn’t think Fisher’s proclamation will come true.

The only thing Saban anticipates Fisher winning is if the two get out and compete on the golf course.

Nick Saban’s face the moment I told him Jimbo Fisher said he was going to beat his a$$… Coach replied, “in golf?” 🤣 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/3VzCPe1o05 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

Talk about a perfect response.

To be honest, Jimbo Fisher did nothing wrong going on the record that Texas A&M will beat Alabama this upcoming season. What else is he supposed to say to his fans?

But we all know how Alabama-Texas A&M has played out in the past. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight in the series and just two of those contests were one-score games. The last time the Aggies squeaked out a win came all the way back in 2012 when Johnny Manziel had the game of his life.

Perhaps this will finally be the season Fisher takes down Saban, but not if the Alabama head coach has anything to say about it.