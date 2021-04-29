Nick Saban Responds To Anonymous Criticism Of Alabama Star

In a thin draft for interior defensive lineman, Christian Barmore has emerged as one of the most intriguing talents. However, some doubts have emerged about the former Alabama Crimson Tide tackle, prompting some teams to be wary of him.

According to Nick Saban, any concerns about Barmore’s work ethic are unwarranted.

“We never had any issues here with him at all when it came to structure, whether it was football or academics,’’ Saban told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He always worked hard in the offseason program, and he did whatever everybody told him to do. We were were very structured in regards to academics, and he worked very hard at that.’’

Saban spent the last few years with Barmore, so he clearly has a unique perspective on who the defensive tackle is. The Alabama head coach kept things short and sweet when summing up his thoughts on the NFL prospect.

“I never had a problem with him. He’s a good kid,” Saban said.

Barmore warranted a close look after his stellar 2020 season at Alabama that saw the Crimson Tide walk away with a national championship. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle particularly shined during the postseason, where he earned a 91.3 pass-rush grade, 12 total pressures and 10 defensive stops in the postseason, according to PFF. He also earned Defensive MVP of Alabama’s national championship victory over Ohio State.

In addition to defending Barmore as a person, Saban sung his praises as a player.

“He just has really good initial quickness for a big guy, and he’s a really good inside pass-rusher and he was very productive for us as a player,’’ Saban said. “He’s very instinctive as a rusher.’’

Barmore will figure out his future football home as soon as tomorrow at the NFL Draft.

