Nick Saban Reveals 1 Piece Of Coaching Advice His Wife Gives Him

Nick Saban is the greatest head coach in college football of the last generation, and maybe the greatest of all-time. But even he isn’t immune to getting advice from people close to him.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saban spoke about the influence his wife, Terry, has over how he coaches. Saban admitted that Terry always asks him to blitz more.

The Alabama head coach had to explain that he made his bones coaching the secondary. As a result, he’s always been reluctant to blitz as much as Terry would like him to.

“Miss Terry always wants to blitz more,” Saban said in a recent interview. “I’ve never said this to Miss Terry, but I’m a secondary coach. And secondary coaches who play for coaches who blitz a lot end up sleeping under the bridge and twitching because you’re always putting the backend in a tough situation.”

Of course, Nick Saban has put together some remarkable defenses over the years without having to blitz quarterbacks too much. Having some of the best defensive prospects in the country goes a long way in that regard.

The end result is a team that has not given up more than 20 points a game since 2007.

But Alabama will be hard-pressed to keep their opponent this week under 20 points. Ole Miss – coached by one of Saban’s proteges, Lane Kiffin – currently have the highest-scoring offense in FBS.

Saban might actually need to do a little blitzing if he wants to get to Rebels QB Matt Corral and stop them from keeping pace with his own high-octane offense.

Should Nick Saban take his wife’s advice in this weekend’s game?