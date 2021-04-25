Nick Saban Reveals 2 Most Important Words On Scouting Report

Over the past 15 years, Nick Saban has sent over a hundred Alabama players into the NFL by way of the NFL Draft. But he also has some NFL draft scouting experience to lean on that he shares with his players.

In an interview with James Light, Saban revealed that there are two words that stand out to him when he’s reading a draft scouting report. One is “And,” and the other is “But.”

“I tell our players all the time: The two most compelling words in a draft report is ‘And’ and ‘But,’ Saban said.

Saban then explained that “And” indicates there are almost exclusively great things to say about a prospect. By contrast, “But” is an immediate red flag before he even finishes reading the report.

The Alabama head coach said that NFL teams are looking for reasons not to pick players. To avoid that, he tells his players not to give anyone a reason to write “But” in their reports.

Nick Saban talking about what are the two most compelling words on any #NFLDraft report… "And" & "But" pic.twitter.com/Pu1k9OS3Ow — James Light (@JamesALight) April 25, 2021

Saban spent eight years in the NFL – two with the Houston Oilers, four with the Cleveland Browns and two with the Miami Dolphins. During that time, Saban definitely picked up a thing or two about evaluating players for the NFL Draft.

The result is an Alabama team that frequently has people wondering whether it could compete with NFL teams. The fact that the Crimson Tide have double-digit players entering the NFL on an annual basis is pretty strong evidence that he knows what he’s doing.

Do you like Nick Saban’s process for analyzing scouting reports?