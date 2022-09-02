Nick Saban Reveals A Telling Story About Julio Jones

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Julio Jones starred at the University of Alabama more than a decade ago, but he continues to have an impact on his former program.

Tonight, Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a tremendous story about Jones from a few years ago. The Pro Bowl wide receiver was back visiting practice when a player made a mistake in a 7-on-7 and let his frustrations loose.

Jones calmly stepped in and let the unnamed Crimson Tide member know not to do that again.

"Player kicked the ball, cussed the QB. Julio Jones, who hasn’t played at Bama in 10 years but just so happened to be there rehabbing, called the player over and said 'that ain’t the way we do it here,'" wrote On3Sports' Clint Lamb.

This story isn't that much of a surprise, considering Saban has been vocal about just what Jones meant to the program during and after his playing days.

In the past, Saban has called Jones "the biggest culture changer" for Alabama. It's not hard to see why.