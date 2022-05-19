Nick Saban Reveals His 1 Main Concern For College Football

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has made plenty of headlines over the past 24 hours. Not only has he called out Deion Sanders and Jackson State, he has found himself at the center of an intense feud with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

During an appearance on ESPNU Radio, Saban commented on the current state of college football.

Once again, Saban made it known that he's concerned about the sport. At this time, there aren't many guidelines when it comes to NIL deals.

"My concern is college football in general. I think a lot of us are concerned about that. A lot of people are concerned about what’s happening. People really want to understand what’s happening in college football."

Saban continued: "People want to understand why people are transferring schools and getting money to do it."

Saban expressed similar concerns during a discussion with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition last week. He told Finebaum that he'd like to see more parity in college football.

"One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

After seeing how much drama has unfolded over the past 24 hours, the time is now for the NCAA to come up with some solution to this problem.