Nick Saban Reveals Honest Thoughts On Playing Spring Football

Alabama’s Nick Saban doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the idea of a spring season, which he made clear during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! this morning.

As of now, the SEC is one of three Power 5 conferences still aiming to play in the fall. If they switch course and attempt to play in the spring, like the Big Ten and Pac-12, Saban is worried about the season having a “JV” feel to it.

“I think one of the real consequences of this is, if you’re a junior or a senior and you have an NFL grade, are you going to play in the spring?” Saban said on ESPN this morning. “Or is that going to become sort of a JV season with a lot of these juniors and seniors opting out?”

Already, we’ve seen players with NFL draft aspirations opting out of a fall season amid COVID-19. Nick Saban is correct that more will follow suit if games are moved to the spring.

However, leagues have to weigh the consequences of losing players to opt out in the spring against the safety of playing this fall when making a final decision.

In his appearance on Get Up!, Saban said it is “sort of overwhelming” that Alabama’s players want to play. The key is understanding the sacrifices that need to be made in order to have a season.

“The issue is not the bubble they’re in when they’re with us, when they’re on the field, when they’re working out,” Saban said. “It’s more their personal bubble of what they do when they aren’t in the building. Because when you go out on campus and other places in Alabama, it’s a little bit over 10 percent [positive rate].

“The players have to make a tremendous sacrifice to stay safe in their personal bubble and follow these protocols. The biggest opponent that we have this year is going to be coronavirus.”