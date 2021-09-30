Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as his top assistant from 2014 to 2016. He revealed that there was one thing in particular that frustrated him.

In a recent ESPN interview, Saban explained that he insisted on having things done “a certain way” – with coaches meeting and giving input. But Kiffin didn’t operate like that, and frustrated other coaches because of it.

“I wanted things done a certain way,” Saban said. “I wanted the coaches to meet. I wanted everybody to have input, and that was not his style. Some of the other coaches complained to me about it, and I always said that Lane would be a much better head coach than an assistant because when you’re a head coach and you know what you want to do and you’ve got organized people around you, you really don’t need to be that organized.”

Terrific reporting here from ⁦@AlexS_ESPN⁩ and ⁦@ClowESPN⁩ on Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin and the year that changed Alabama football forever https://t.co/rLyz1EZrLR — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 30, 2021

Alabama’s offense reached new heights with Lane Kiffin at offensive coordinator. In his three years, they transitioned from a run-primary team into a more wide open offense, and the results speak for themselves.

The Crimson Tide won a national title in 2015, and continued airing the ball out well after Kiffin left.

Kiffin followed up his role at Alabama to the head coaching job at FAU. He led the school to two Conference USA titles.

He was hired as head coach of Ole Miss in 2020, and his team scored over 40 points against Alabama. No other team scored more on Alabama that season.

Will Lane Kiffin find a way to frustrate Nick Saban again this week?