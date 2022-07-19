Nick Saban Reveals How Much Players Made: College Fans React

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that his players made over $3 million last year. That comment has generated a plethora of different reactions on social media.

For starters, some fans believe Saban is hypocritical for criticizing other schools when his own team is striking a lot of NIL deals.

Earlier this year, Saban accused Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M of "buying" every single player on its roster. He also said that Jackson State paid $1 million to get Travis Hunter.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," Saban said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Here are some responses from fans who believe Saban is a hypocrite:

Other people pointed out that Saban makes more money than his collective roster.

Saban certainly deserves to be among the highest-paid coaches in the country. No one will dispute that.

The problem that fans have here is that Saban has blasted NIL deals when the reality is his players are also benefiting from this rule.