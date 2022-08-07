Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time.

According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks.

Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be available for Week 1.

After seeing limited action on offense and special teams in his first three seasons, Latu broke out in 2021.

He finished the year with 26 receptions for 410 yards and a school-record eight touchdown catches.

In addition to Latu's knee, freshmen Isaiah Hastings, Aaron Anderson and Elijah Pritchett, as well as Louisville wide receiver transfer Tyler Harrell are also dealing with injuries.

Alabama will open the 2022 season against Utah State on September 3.