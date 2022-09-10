Nick Saban Reveals Lesson He Learned From National Title Game Loss To Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last season, Alabama fell short against Georgia in the national championship game. It was a disappointing finish, but Nick Saban believes his team has learned from that result.

Saban revealed what he learned from Alabama's loss to Georgia during an interview with FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi.

"There’s always lessons to learn…Sometimes, it’s much more difficult to deal with success, because culturally, we think we should be rewarded for success and we should be able to relax," Saban said. "And you can never relax as a competitor. You’re kinda only as good as your last play.”

After hearing these comments from Saban, it's safe to say Alabama won't "relax" this season.

Alabama has a participation trophy from the national title game sitting in the team's cafeteria. That'll keep each and every player motivated throughout the 2022 season.

"It's a trophy that says '2022 Indianapolis Runner-Up Trophy' and under there it just says 'participation trophy.' Like, 'Are you happy with this?' So it's a little motivation to see that every day and it reminds you to change the outcome of the season," Emil Ekiyor said.

The Crimson Tide kicked off their season with a dominant win over the Utah State Aggies. They'll try to keep that momentum going this Saturday when they face the Texas Longhorns.