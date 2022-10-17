Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for.

If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.

With all of that still on the table, Nick Saban is preaching the need for improvement to his team. The Crimson Tide can't afford to be complacent.

“We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said on Monday. “Nobody’s entitled to a position. Everybody’s earned the position that they’re in by showing they have the capability and ability to do it on a consistent basis and that’s something that you have to continue.

"The grind of the season, being a little bit hurt, tired, whatever, can't lose your focus on doing the things you need to do to continue to improve and get better. Because other people are looking at your flaws too."

Saban added that he has told his players to think of a carpenter wearing a special light in order to inspect for flaws in the wood they are working with.

That's the role he wants his team to play so that they don't get exposed by adversaries who are also eyeing those same imperfections.

Alabama will look to get back on the winning track against Mississippi State on Saturday night.