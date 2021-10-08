The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Saban Reveals His Recruiting Pitch To Potential Players

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks on stageARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nick Saban isn’t just the best strategical coach in college football, he’s an elite recruiter.

While other programs struggle go through rebuilding phases, the Alabama Crimson Tide simply reload. That’s in large part due to Saban’s ability to constantly put together star-studded recruiting classes.

So, how does Saban constantly manage to reload on talent? It’s pretty simple for him, actually. During his weekly radio show appearance on Thursday, he revealed his recruiting pitch to certain prospects.

I don’t want you to commit to Alabama, and they look at me like I’m crazy,” Saban said. “I say, ‘I want you to commit to all the things that we’re gonna do here to help you be successful as a person, as a student and as a player.'” 

That message appears to be working just fine for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama had the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports. Additionally, the program already owns the No. 4 recruiting class for next season. That ranking could improve in the near future, as Saban’s 2022 class is just a few points behind Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas.

As long as Saban continues to coach and recruit at a high level, there’s really no reason for him to consider retiring.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.