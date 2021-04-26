Nick Saban has sent plenty of his players to the NFL over the years. Before they leave his program, he gives them all the same piece of advice: “Don’t give anybody a reason to say but.”

Alabama is an NFL player-producing factory. This year in particular, the Crimson Tide could have Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Patrick Surtain, Jaylen Waddle and Landon Dickerson all hear their names called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Saban’s program has been built with future NFL players, but he doesn’t stop giving them advice once they leave Tuscaloosa. The Alabama head coach wants his players to do all they can to perfect their craft before taking their talent to the pros.

Saban revealed the specific advice he gives to his players during a meeting with reporters this week. In short: leave no doubt.

“What I tell players is, you don’t realize that as soon as you apply for a job, as soon as you put your name in for the draft, people are looking for reasons not to pick you,” Saban told reports this week, via Saturday Down South. “They’re looking for reasons not to hire you. So don’t give anybody a reason to say but.”

Nick Saban talking about what are the two most compelling words on any #NFLDraft report… "And" & "But" pic.twitter.com/Pu1k9OS3Ow — James Light (@JamesALight) April 25, 2021

Nick Saban doesn’t wait until players turn pro to help them develop.

Alabama teaches the ways of the NFL, and it’s a big reason why the Tide have so much success.

It’s going to be another special week for Alabama, Saban and his former players turning pro. The 2021 NFL Draft commences this coming Thursday.