Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl.

After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a strong postgame message for the media after this Saturday's win in the Sugar Bowl.

Saban believes Alabama played like a team that deserved to be in the CFP.

"I think we had a little bit of a taste in our mouth that if we had a dominant performance, it would show people that we probably did deserve to do a little better than we did in terms of the playoff picture," Saban said. "But at the same time, I’m proud that we came to the Sugar Bowl, proud that we won the Sugar Bowl, but I’m most proud that there was a team out there that cared."

Saban raved all week about Alabama's intensity at practice leading up to the game. Well, that intensity was on full display this Saturday.

The Crimson Tide will come out with something to prove next fall, make no mistake about it.