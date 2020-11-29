Nick Saban Reveals What Made Him Yell At The TV On Saturday

The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled through arch-rival Auburn yesterday, crushing the Tigers in a 42-13 victory. And they did it without head coach Nick Saban, who was at home recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

But the win didn’t come so easily that Saban didn’t need to yell at least once. Speaking to the media after the game, Saban revealed that he yelled at his television “a couple of times” during the game.

Saban explained that coverage mistakes, missed tackles and poor throws from QB Mac Jones made him yell as he normally does. He admitted in the end that it may have been “more than a couple” of times he yelled.

“I think I did yell at the TV a couple times today,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “A couple times when we made some mistakes in coverage. A couple times when we missed some tackles. A couple times when Mac didn’t throw the ball to the guy I thought he should have thrown it to (laughs). So, I guess it was more than a couple.”

Despite Saban’s issues with the games, Alabama played a relatively flawless game.

QB Mac Jones conducted the offense like an orchestra, throwing five touchdown passes while completing 69.2-percent of his passes. Running back Najee Harris has a big game of his own, going for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The defense limited Auburn’s rushing attack to just 2.9 yards per carry, while picking off Tigers QB Bo Nix twice. They didn’t allow Auburn into the endzone until garbage time.

If that’s what they were able to do with Saban at home, you hate to think about how Alabama might have stomped Auburn with him on the field.