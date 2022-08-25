Nick Saban Reveals What Makes Bryce Young Unique As Quarterback

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on FS1's The Herd on Thursday to discuss various topics about the 2022 college football season.

At one point during their conversation, Colin Cowherd asked Saban when he knew star quarterback Bryce Young was a special talent.

Saban revealed that he knew Young was "different" because he plays the quarterback position like a point guard.

"I think the thing that made me feel this is different - and that's not typical - is this guy plays the position a little bit like a point guard in basketball," Saban said. "His decision-making, his judgement, his ability to create plays - whether he extends the play or makes a quick decision, it's almost like he can see everyone on the field and knows exactly what to do and when to do it. He makes really, really fast decisions."

That's high praise from Saban.

Young was sensational in his first year as Alabama's starting quarterback. He completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Crimson Tide will be considered the favorites to win the national championship this season as long as Young stays healthy.

Alabama will kick off the season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.