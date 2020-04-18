Nick Saban Says He’s Still Going Into The Office Every Day

The college football world has been placed on hold as the country deals with a significant health crisis.

Most spring games around the country were scheduled to take place either this weekend. However, with the world battling health issues, states in the United States are using stay-at-home orders to help stop the spread.

Well, most states that is. A few states from around the country have remained open, allowing people to go to work. Alabama instituted a stay-at-home order just a few weeks ago.

However, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said he’s still going into work every day – at least for a few hours. In an interview with Eli Gold, via Charlie Potter, Saban said he goes into the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility until noon every day.

Nick Saban, in an interview with Eli Gold, said he's one of three people that come into the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility every day, and he's there until around noon. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 18, 2020

Saban said he’s one of only three people that go into the facility for work.

While many college football coaches from around the country do their work from home, Saban remains ahead of the curve.

Alabama suffered through a “down” season in 2019, finishing with two losses. The Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

However, Saban and company bounced back in the postseason with a dominant performance against Michigan.