Nick Saban On Racial Injustice: ‘I Don’t Think This Is A Time To Be Silent’

Last month, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Now fast forward to this weekend, where the six-time national champion shared yet another important message about racial injustice in the United States.

Saban is more than just an elite football coach. His following is so large that his voice is critical during times like these. Most importantly, it’s vital that he backs up his players on topics of this magnitude.

Well, that’s exactly what Saban did this Saturday. While there’s no clear answer on how to solve this problem, Saban believes neither silence or violence will work.

“I don’t think this is a time to be silent, and I told the players this,” Saban said on Alabama Athletics’ Summer Update Radio Show. “And I don’t think this is a time to be violent.”

Here’s what else Saban had to say about this topic, via 247Sports:

“I think that we can all benefit — because we all don’t look through the same lens — to listen to other people and to try to learn. But I also think that we need to understand that as athletes, we have a platform, and our platform can really impact and effect change.”

Alabama’s football team released a video on racial injustice on Thursday. It was a powerful message that was written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

The video featured Mac Jones, Dylan Moses, Jaylen Waddle and other key members of the Crimson Tide.

Kudos to Alabama’s football program for using its platform to speak out on such an important issue plaguing this country.