Nick Saban Sends Clear Message About NIL Rules

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is arguably the greatest recruiter in any college sport in American history. So it’s understandable that he’s not too keen on the direction NIL is going.

In an interview at the Senior Bowl this week, Saban made it clear that he “draws the line” at using NIL as a recruiting tool itself. Saban asserted that despite people claiming players are finally getting paid to play but “above board,” it never happened.

“When we start using name, image and likeness for a kid to come to our school, that’s where I draw the line,” Saban said, via ESPN. “Because that’s not why we did this.”

“I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you’re doing it above board,” he said. “We never did it, we never did it, we never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school.

“And now that’s actually happening. People are making deals with high school players to go to their school.”

“I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you’re doing it above board. We never did it. We never did it. We never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school.” Nick Saban on NIL being used in recruiting: https://t.co/wRdOlFEOyZ — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 2, 2022

It’s understandable that Nick Saban is so upset with how NIL and even the transfer portal have affected the game. These recent changes have largely undermined Saban’s dominance in the game of college football.

And while there’s little arguing that NIL and the transfer portal have been (and will be) abused, it’s a sacrifice that’s worth making.

After decades of having limited options to either move around or make money, college players have power now. They still deserve more, and will likely get more once NIL rules are codified better.

Until then, Saban is going to have to live with the evolving college football paradigm.