Nick Saban Sends Clear Message After Alabama's Stunning Loss

Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night.

After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media.

Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday night and get better.

"You've got to learn from these experiences," said Saban. "You've got to learn from the mistakes that you made."



The good news for the Crimson Tide is they still control their own destiny. Win out and they will play in the SEC Championship Game.

The biggest concern for Alabama falls on the defensive side of the ball. Hendon Hooker got anything he wanted at Neyland Stadium this Saturday. Alabama's secondary is not what it used to be.

The Crimson Tide must get back to work in a hurry. They play the Mississippi State Bulldogs next weekend.