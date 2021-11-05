Nick Saban Sends Clear Message Ahead Of LSU Game

It’s no Iron Bowl, but few rivalries in college football have been intense as Alabama vs. LSU during the Nick Saban era. That rivalry gets renewed this weekend, and Nick Saban has revenge on his mind.

In 2019, the LSU Tigers went into Bryant-Denny Stadium and scored a rare win in Tuscaloosa over Saban’s team. They went on to win the national title in an undefeated 15-0 season.

On his weekly radio show yesterday, Saban made it clear that his current players who were a part of that loss remember it well. And so does he.

Saban said that he doesn’t usually believe that revenge should be a motivating factor in a game. But he couldn’t deny that he feels it heading into this game.

“Oh, I think they remember it,” Saban. “I remember it.” “I’ve always thought that revenge should not be a motivator. But it is, I must tell you. When people disrespect somebody in some kind of way – and sometimes it doesn’t have to be that they said anything or did anything. Maybe it’s a humiliating loss or whatever that you had. I do think it’s a motivating factor for people from a pride standpoint to, I guess for lack of a better term, get even or whatever you might say. “But again, it goes back to my thing of always saying players should wanna be the best players they can be because of who they are and what they wanna accomplish and what they wanna do. And revenge, to me, is an external factor. It’s an external factor that motivates you. “That, to me, is not a great way to live your competitive life when you’re relying on external factors to get you motivated to play. You should do it because you wanna be the best that you can be and do the things you need to do to do that and create those habits on a daily basis.”

Watch Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show presented by @Alfa_Insurance https://t.co/mysOPvxvXu — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) November 4, 2021

Alabama would lose the Iron Bowl three days after their loss to LSU, and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the tournament’s history. The following year, Alabama went undefeated and won the national title.

But the sting of losing in 2019 is clearly still fresh. And the stakes are as high as ever.

A loss to LSU would give Alabama two losses and eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention.

That said, Alabama are still heavy favorites this weekend.

Will Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide get their revenge on LSU this Saturday?