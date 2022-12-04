Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff.

Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite.

In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over every team not named Georgia.

"As far as determining who gets in and who doesn't, Saban said it should be asked -- if they played a team now 'would they be underdogs?' 'That's how this should play out,' he said," via Alex Scarborough.

Well said, Coach. But unfortunately, the season has already played itself out.

Alabama lost to its two toughest opponents in LSU and Tennessee. TCU dropped one game and it happened to be in its conference championship.

Then again, this is an invitational and not a true playoff. It always has been, and the TV markets have plenty of say in these discussions.

The committee will decide Alabama's fate on Sunday.