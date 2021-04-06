Nick Saban Shares Surprising Detail From Mac Jones’ Pro Day

If the San Francisco 49ers really traded up to the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft to select Mac Jones, they have a funny way of showing it.

Last week, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan were in attendance for Jones’ pro day at Alabama. However, neither member of the 49ers asked Nick Saban questions about the young signal-caller during their time in Tuscaloosa.

Saban revealed that surprising detail during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“[Kyle Shanahan] didn’t ask me a thing. I stood right next to him,” Saban said. “I said hi to him. John Lynch too. They didn’t ask me a thing. Maybe they thought they weren’t allowed to.”

This doesn’t mean the 49ers won’t select Jones in the upcoming draft, but it’s a bit odd Lynch and Shanahan didn’t ask Saban any questions about him. Perhaps the 49ers’ regime is trying to keep their cards close to the vest.

Jones seems to be a great fit for San Francisco’s offense from a schematic standpoint. He shares similar tendencies with Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan, two quarterbacks who had career years with Shanahan calling plays.

NFL analyst Matt Miller recently said that he believes Jones will be the pick for the 49ers. His stance may change after hearing what Saban had to say though.