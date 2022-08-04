Nick Saban Shares Great Wife Story: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In recent years, every national championship for Alabama's football team has come with a new house for Habitat for Humanity.

Although the Crimson Tide didn't win the national title last season, Nick Saban revealed that a 19th house will be built for a Tuscaloosa family in need.

"Miss Terry kinda changed the rules on me," Saban said. "Since we won the SEC and beat the team that won the national championship, she said I think that's worthy of building another house. So, we did that.”

The Alabama community loves that Miss Terry stepped in and changed the rules because it's for a great cause.

"I love everything about this," a fan said.

"Protect Miss Terry at all costs," another fan wrote.

Saban's work with Habitat for Humanity is directly linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Since the Saban family arrived in Alabama in 2007, the Nick’s Kids Foundation has donated close to $11 million to local charitable organizations.