Nick Saban Shares His First Comments On Bill O’Brien

Nick Saban didn’t waste any time finding a new offensive coordinator to replace Steve Sarkisian, as Alabama reached a deal with former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien earlier this week.

O’Brien didn’t end his tenure in Houston on good terms, that’s for sure. While it’s easy to criticize him for his recent failures in the NFL, it’s worth noting that he did have success with Penn State.

Now that all the dust has settled from the national championship game, Saban has shared his initial thoughts on why the Crimson Tide hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

“I think he really good job in Houston when he was the head coach,” Saban said. “I think when he became the GM, things didn’t go exactly how he would’ve like having both roles. I know how difficult it is to do both, probably impossible.

“Based on the body of work up until [becoming GM], I think he’s an outstanding coach and a really good person. He’s got a good family and I think he’ll do a good job with our players here.”

Over the past couple of years, Saban has revitalized several coaches’ careers.

Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian are just the latest examples of coaches who needed a little assistance in order to reinvent their image. Maybe we’ll see O’Brien coaching a college or NFL team in the next year or two.