Nick Saban Shares Honest Admission Following Iron Bowl Win

alabama head coach nick saban at the national title gameSANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It wasn’t easy, but Nick Saban watched the Iron Bowl from the comfort of his own home Saturday afternoon.

The iconic head coach tested positive earlier this week and is now in quarantine as a result. The quarantine timeline didn’t allow Saban to coach Saturday’s Iron Bowl, it being the first time he hasn’t coached in the Iron Bowl since 2006.

Luckily, the Alabama Crimson Tide didn’t skip a beat without Saban on the sideline. Mac Jones threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s 42-13 victory over the Auburn Tigers. Steve Sarkisian served as the team’s temporary head coach.

Saban admitted after the game he struggled he felt a bit “helpless” watching the game from home. But at least the Tide got the win.

“I sat here and felt a little helpless,” Saban admitted, via Matt Zenitz. “But I could see things and yell at things and listen to Miss Terry cheer downstairs. It’s a little different, but it still feels good to win.”

We expected nothing less from the iconic Nick Saban. At least he didn’t have to worry about the Iron Bowl’s outcome.

Auburn posed no challenge to Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Tide were excellent in every facet of the game and appear to be clicking on all cylinders at the right time of year.

Saban’s timeline to return is a bit complicated. But there’s a good chance he’ll miss the Tide’s game against LSU next Saturday. It’ll all depend on when Saban first started experiencing symptoms, which is still a bit unclear.

Alabama should be fine with or without Saban for at least one more game.


