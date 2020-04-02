Nick Saban Shares How Alabama Players Are Working Out

National self-isolation recommendations have sparked a dilemma for college football off-season training. But Nick Saban has a solution.

Off-season training is one of the most critical aspects of a team’s development, while also assisting in preventing injuries during the actual season. But all college football players are unable to train at collegiate facilities with teammates during this global pandemic.

To help his players continue to train during these unique circumstances, Saban is having his players wear Apple watches while they workout. The watches help track and monitor a player’s workout from his own home. New strength coaches David Ballou and Matt Rhea were praised by Saban for their innovative idea:

“They were very instrumental in setting up this whole program of what we’re doing with the players in terms of Apple watches for their workouts and apps on their phones for weight training programs,” Saban said of Ballou and Rhea, via Matt Zenitz or AL.com.

Saban praised new strength and conditioning coaches David Ballou and Matt Rhea. "They were very instrumental in setting up this whole program of what we're doing with the players in terms of Apple watches for their workouts and apps on their phones for weight training programs." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 2, 2020

There’s a strong chance many teams across the country follow Alabama’s lead here. There’s not many other options at the moment.

This innovative solution is also a great sign for the Tide’s strength program after losing Scott Cochran to Georgia.

Alabama players continue to train hard while global circumstances prevent typical off-season training.