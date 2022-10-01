Nick Saban Shares Postgame Bryce Young Update

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier: No. 2 Alabama pulled out a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday despite losing star quarterback Bryce Young to injury.

Young left the game in the second quarter after favoring his right throwing shoulder following a throw. He went to the medical tent before heading into the locker room.

The reigning Heisman winner returned to the sideline and had his helmet on the rest of the game, but did not check in. After the victory, Nick Saban provided a brief update on Young to CBS Sports' Jenny Dell.

All Saban will say for now is that Young has a sprained shoulder.

Jalen Milroe replaced Young and finished 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown.

He also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries, including a 77-yard sprint which set up Jase McClellan's short-yardage score to put Alabama up 35-23 and settle things down.

The Crimson Tide have a primetime home matchup with Texas A&M one week from tonight. We'll see if Young is available for that, or if Milroe will make his first career start.

Update: Saban said in his postgame presser that Young is "day-to-day" and did not suffer a serious injury.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama handles him moving forward.