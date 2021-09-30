Nick Saban Will Love What Trevon Diggs Said Today

We’d have to think that Nick Saban is proud of the month his former pupil Trevon Diggs just had with the Dallas Cowboys.

We’d also have to think he’s even prouder of what Diggs had to say today after being named NFC Defensive Player of the Month. The second-year cornerback has three interceptions and six passes defensed in his first three games this season.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Diggs didn’t even know he had earned the Player of the Month designation until his teammate Micah Parsons told him about it. Apparently, no one had informed Diggs of the honor, and the former second-round pick said he’s not on the internet much, so he wouldn’t have seen it.

The internet, Diggs said, contains plenty of “rat poison,” which Sabanese for things that can give a team or player an overinflated sense of confidence.

NFC Defensive player of the month Trevon Diggs says he learned of the accolade from teammate Micah Parsons. Parsons saw it on the internet. He says he stays off the internet as much as possible. Told us Nick Saban told them in college that it’s “rat poison” pic.twitter.com/49qiuQJxFr — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 30, 2021

Concern about “rat poison” aside, Diggs has every reason to be confident in himself right now. The Alabama product is ballin’ thus far in 2021 after a strong rookie season.

The Cowboys, who were abysmal defensively in 2020, have shown massive improvements on that side of the ball so far this year, and Diggs is a major reason why.