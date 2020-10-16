The Spun

Nick Saban Updates His Status Before Alabama-Georgia Game

nick saban runs onto the field before an alabama gameAUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team in warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Once fans learned he was asymptomatic and doing well, they turned their attention to this weekend’s game. Would Saban be allowed to coach the Tide against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday?

“As I’m sitting here right now, I got confirmation from the SEC office that if Nick Saban or anyone else for that matter were to get three straight negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic, they could leave isolation and rejoin the team,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich said, via 247Sports.

While that might be the case, ESPN’s Alex Scarborough shed some doubt on Saban being able to attend Saturday’s game. Saban told reporters he cannot attend the game in any way while in quarantine.

However, it’s unclear if he would be able to get out of quarantine before Saturday.

The Crimson Tide head coach suggested college football should have found a way for head coaches to be at the game – even after testing positive for COVID-19.

“There’s ways to do this so you wouldn’t be putting anyone in harm’s way. But I also believe in the safety of all the people … so there would have to be some logistical things to work out,” he said.

If Saban doesn’t test negative multiple times before the game, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will likely operate as head coach.

Alabama and Georgia kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.


