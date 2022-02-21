Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again.

Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.

“Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what?” Saban said. “I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do? Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me – for you and for me both, in your game and our game – that’s what keeps me going. That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes.”

“So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.”

Saban is currently 70, though with how he’s talking, he wants to keep going for a long time.

He’s won seven National Championships as a coach, six of which have come with Alabama.

He’s likely now hungrier than ever for another after losing to Georgia in this year’s National Championship.