Nick Saban Wants To See More Parity In College Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of chatter about the future of college football over the past few weeks. On Friday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on this subject.

During a discussion with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football.

"One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

Since there aren't many guidelines surrounding name, image and likeness deals, it doesn't really seem like there's a level playing field in college football.

Despite all the concerns regarding this topic, Saban said he believes the top decision-makers will come up with a solution.

This is the second time this week that Saban has addressed the current state of the sport.

Earlier this week, Saban made it clear that he doesn't tamper with any player or school.

"I don't know of anybody that tampered with him [Harrell]," Saban said. "You know, I don't really know that anybody's ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen it makes you wonder. So I'm not making any accusations against anybody that's done anything to our players and I don't have any knowledge of anybody that's done anything with anybody else's players."