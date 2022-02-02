Nick Saban Was Asked About The Brian Kelly Video

Nick Saban and Brian Kelly have crossed paths on the field and on the recruiting trail a number of times over the years. But the most recent “quarrel” between the two involved Saban snagging a recruit Kelly had done a TikTok dance with.

On Wednesday, three-star tight end Danny Lewis Jr. announced that he is committing to Alabama. The announcement comes days after Lewis did a TikTok video with Kelly where he appeared to be wearing an LSU uniform.

Later that day, Saban was asked about the Lewis commitment and for his thoughts on Kelly dancing with him. But Saban dismissed the question.

Saban said that he hasn’t seen the video but said he’s okay with dancing. “I like to dance, too,” Saban said.

Landing a commitment from Danny Lewis Jr. did more than deprive LSU of a much-needed tight end. It was a pretty embarrassing blow to Brian Kelly, who will probably become an internet meme thanks to that video now.

Saban and Kelly only played each other a few times during Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame. Now that Kelly is at LSU, the two will be butting heads in every way shape and form on a regular basis.

The first meeting between the two will be on November 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Will this being a talking point again when the two face off later this year?